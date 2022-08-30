renBTC One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.41 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $20,172.33 or 1.01708490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $69.04 million and approximately $23.41 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081796 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,422 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

