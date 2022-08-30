Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,450,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $89,561,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $70,565,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $29,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

