Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $99,782.19 and approximately $233.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,273.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00084023 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

