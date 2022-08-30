Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/26/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00.
- 8/15/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $31.00.
- 7/13/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
NYSE VSCO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,384. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
