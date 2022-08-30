Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00.

8/15/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $31.00.

7/13/2022 – Victoria’s Secret & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE VSCO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,384. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

