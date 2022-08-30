Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in August

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of RTBRF remained flat at $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

