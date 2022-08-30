Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in August

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of RTBRF remained flat at $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands New Zealand (RTBRF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.