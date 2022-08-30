Reviewing Arbe Robotics (ARBE) and Its Peers

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Arbe Robotics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ rivals have a beta of -6.63, meaning that their average stock price is 763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -227.43% -33.15% -6.94%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arbe Robotics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 224 1625 2811 50 2.57

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 47.81%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.87 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 47.63

Arbe Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arbe Robotics rivals beat Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

