Reviewing BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and KVH Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 2.67 -$6.86 million N/A N/A KVH Industries $171.77 million 1.10 -$9.76 million ($0.33) -29.88

Profitability

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KVH Industries.

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing -3,316.18% N/A -795.05% KVH Industries -3.67% -6.11% -4.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BrewBilt Brewing and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A KVH Industries 0 0 1 1 3.50

KVH Industries has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Given KVH Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Volatility and Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KVH Industries beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services to retail customers. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution, as well as IoT connectivity as a service. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. It also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island

