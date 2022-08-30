Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Up 26.3% in August

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 130,320 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBI traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $165.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 23.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

