Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CFO Sells 117,817.82 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 29,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total transaction of 117,817.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,365 shares in the company, valued at 4,193,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGTI traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 4.04. 764,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.39. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.25 and a 12-month high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. Analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $27,338,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

