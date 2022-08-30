Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) SVP Sells 17,844.26 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total value of 17,844.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 746,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,942,317.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mike Harburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Mike Harburn sold 4,671 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 18,730.71.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mike Harburn sold 2,973 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 13,497.42.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mike Harburn sold 2,667 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 12,401.55.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mike Harburn sold 2,708 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 12,348.48.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 40,481.34.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ RGTI traded up 0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting 4.04. 764,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,066. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of 3.25 and a 12 month high of 12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Further Reading

