RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stake Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,294 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 965.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 195,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

