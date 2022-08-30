Robert B. Lewis Sells 11,082 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silgan Trading Down 1.1 %

SLGN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.