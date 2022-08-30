Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GDS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.97.

GDS opened at $27.37 on Friday. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its position in GDS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

