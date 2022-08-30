RR Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

RR Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE OXY traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 966,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,411,430. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

