RR Advisors LLC Sells 365,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RR Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 11.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $64,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 148,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

