Rupiah Token Market Capitalization Achieves $11.64 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $123,932.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00134487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085173 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,747,339,442 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.