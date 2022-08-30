Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Down 7.9%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. 19,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 625,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $87,802.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,744,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,810.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,744,962 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,810.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 365,061 shares of company stock worth $2,183,266 over the last 90 days. 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

