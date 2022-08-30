S.A. Mason LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,338.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 96,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,795,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.59. 147,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,519. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39.

