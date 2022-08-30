S.A. Mason LLC Acquires Shares of 627 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.65. 16,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

