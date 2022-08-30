S.A. Mason LLC Buys 209 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,147,000 after purchasing an additional 289,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.50. 39,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,633. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

