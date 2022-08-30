S.A. Mason LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.9 %

NVDA traded down $4.63 on Tuesday, reaching $153.38. 1,167,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,357,748. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.91. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.