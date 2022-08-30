S.A. Mason LLC Invests $60,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.59. 147,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,519. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39.

