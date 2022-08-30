S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 1,115 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 217,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,672. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

