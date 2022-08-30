S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average of $153.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

