S.A. Mason LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,232 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VYM stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,184. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99.

