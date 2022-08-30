Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Update

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,537 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Trading Down 2.3 %

Safehold Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 168,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.31. Safehold has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $91.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

