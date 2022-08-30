SafeInsure Price Down 2.9% This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $10,218.35 and $4.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00156685 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,244,217 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

