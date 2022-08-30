Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

SAFT opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

