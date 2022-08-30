Sakura (SKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $995,242.19

Sakura (SKU) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Sakura has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Sakura has a market capitalization of $995,242.19 and $90,648.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00821746 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sakura Coin Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sakura
