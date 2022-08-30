Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

CRM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,049,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,445. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average of $184.49. The company has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.11.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,761,576. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.