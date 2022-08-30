Samoyedcoin Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (SAMO)

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Samoyedcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Samoyedcoin has a market cap of $38.10 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Samoyedcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00820212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Samoyedcoin Profile
Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 4,746,913,623 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,134,467 coins. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin.
Buying and Selling Samoyedcoin
Receive News & Updates for Samoyedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Samoyedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.