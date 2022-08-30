Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanatana Resources news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127,000 shares in the company, valued at C$169,050. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,395.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and the Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

