Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 913,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on SSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Sasol Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of SSL traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 184,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sasol has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $28.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
Further Reading
