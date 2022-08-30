Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 913,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of SSL traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 184,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sasol has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sasol by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sasol by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 170,941 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.