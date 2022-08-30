SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $380.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $385.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.33.

SBAC opened at $331.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.29. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $3,782,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,404,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 433.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,547,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

