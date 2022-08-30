Scala Achieves Market Cap of $496,984.05 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $496,984.05 and approximately $382.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

