Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.72. 15,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,534. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02.

