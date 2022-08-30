SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 483,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Insider Activity at SeaChange International

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 267,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,837.01. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,335,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,673.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 267,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $141,837.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,335,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,673.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter D. Aquino bought 189,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 766,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,391.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,839,882 shares of company stock worth $1,026,301. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. 198,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.03. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 21.94%.

About SeaChange International

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.