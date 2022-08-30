Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.2 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,345. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

