Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 71,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,402,508 shares.The stock last traded at $70.65 and had previously closed at $72.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

