Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Market Cap of $8.33 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134039 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032804 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081134 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
SEELE is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.
Seele-N Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
