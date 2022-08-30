Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Market Cap of $8.33 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081134 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

