Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

