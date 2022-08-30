Shadows (DOWS) Reaches One Day Volume of $18,338.00

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Shadows has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $309,951.41 and $18,338.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,639.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00133071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082640 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

