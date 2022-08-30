Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Drops By 26.9%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 1.1 %

AGESY stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $2.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGESY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($39.29) to €42.70 ($43.57) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays started coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($45.41) to €45.50 ($46.43) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

