Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Drops By 16.7%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of APTO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,265. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 150,010 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

