Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Decreases By 19.4%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854. Company insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.