Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Declines By 19.5%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Astrotech news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 311,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,961,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,779.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,493. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

