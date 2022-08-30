Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Declines By 15.8%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS BNEFF traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,522. The stock has a market cap of $262.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

