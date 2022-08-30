Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Drops By 20.9%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Up 1.3 %

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. 18,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5267 per share. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

