Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Drops By 20.9%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Up 1.3 %
China Mengniu Dairy stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. 18,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.
China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5267 per share. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.