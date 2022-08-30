Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Drops By 26.4%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,934,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the July 31st total of 2,628,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,488.3 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
Shares of Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $0.88 on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Nomura started coverage on shares of Chinasoft International in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.
