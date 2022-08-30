Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Increases By 28.7%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 494,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLH stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. 198,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,335. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

